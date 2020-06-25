UN calls for stepped-up efforts to curb graft, promote peace

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations has urged the Afghan government to step up counter-corruption efforts in the interest of peace and development.

UNAMA’s Rule of Law chief Romana Schweiger issued the call while addressing an event organised by the Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) here on Wednesday.

Schweiger said: “We advise the Afghan government to develop a realistic and long-term strategy against corruption, building on past achievements in a consultative process with all stakeholders, including civil society .”

Last week, the UN mission released its new anti-corruption report, stressing the need for sustained efforts in Afghanistan’s fight against corruption.

Such efforts remained critical for the country’s future, especially so, given Afghanistan’s pressing challenges and opportunities around peace and development, the report explained.

In her concluding remarks at the IWA event, Schweiger reiterated the imperative of promoting the active participation of individuals and groups outside the public sector, as civil society, NGOs and community-based organizations, in Afghanistan’s quest for anti-corruption reform.

