14 security personnel killed, injured in Nimroz, Baghlan clashes

Security & Crime

By
Raz Muhammad
On
Jul 03, 2020 - 17:10

 

PUL-i-KHUMRI/ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Fourteen security personnel have been killed and injured in separate clashes with the Talibaninfo-icon in northern Baghlan and southwestern Nimroz provinces, officials said on Friday.

Khashruod District Chief Haji Abdul Jalil Watandost said the Taliban stormed security forces check-posts in the Dehmazang and Shashabad localities on Zaranj-Dilaram Road.

In Dehmazan, three security personnel were injured while in Shash Aba locality one policeman succumbed to wounds on way to hospital.

Elsewhere, two policemen were killed and five others injured in a roadside blast in the Nahrin district of Baghlan province.

According to the source, Nahrin District Police Chief was on his way to Arakash locality where the Taliban established a check-point when their vehicle struck a roadside blast.

