NATO renews support to Afghan security forces

KABUL (Pajhwok): NATO Special Senior Civilian Representative (SCR) for Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Friday renewed the alliance commitment to Afghanistan and its security forces.

Pontecorov said this after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

He tweeted: “In Brussels today. We discussed NATO’s continued commitment to Afghanistan and how we can best support Afghan security forces to fight international terrorism, helping to advance the Afghan Peace Process.”

He said Allies reiterated their firm commitment to Afghanistan and the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.

nh