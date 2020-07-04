Pajhwok Services

Ghani’s special representative dies from Covid-19

Health

Jul 04, 2020 - 10:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani’s special representative for economic development and poverty reduction has died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, who was under medical treatment at a hospital in Turkey, lost his battle against the coronavirus on Friday night.

In a statement, the president expressed condolences over the demise of Ghazanfar, who had stoutly supported Ghani in last year’s election.

Ghazanfar had been a member of the Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon’s financial and budget commission. He also had shares in the Ghazanfar Bank.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussein Murtazawi said Ghazanfar, also a leading businessman, was suffering from the virus for a while.

Afghanistaninfo-icon’s death toll from COVID-19 has hit 807, with more than 32,000 confirmed cases and over 16,000 recoveries.

