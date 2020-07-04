Ghani’s special representative dies from Covid-19
KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani’s special representative for economic development and poverty reduction has died from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, who was under medical treatment at a hospital in Turkey, lost his battle against the coronavirus on Friday night.
In a statement, the president expressed condolences over the demise of Ghazanfar, who had stoutly supported Ghani in last year’s election.
Ghazanfar had been a member of the Wolesi Jirga’s financial and budget commission. He also had shares in the Ghazanfar Bank.
Presidential spokesman Shah Hussein Murtazawi said Ghazanfar, also a leading businessman, was suffering from the virus for a while.
Afghanistan’s death toll from COVID-19 has hit 807, with more than 32,000 confirmed cases and over 16,000 recoveries.
