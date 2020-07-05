Pajhwok Services

Atmar, Blake discuss peace process, Covid-19

Atmar, Blake discuss peace process, Covid-19

Zarghona Salehai
Jul 05, 2020 - 10:59

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanif Atmar and British Ambassador to Afghanistaninfo-icon Alison Blake have held a telephonic conversation and discussed matter related to peace process, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Sunday.

Increase in violence and release of prisoners were the other issues discussed between Atmar and Blake during telephonic conversation, the statement said.

They also shared views on the global experience of Covid-19 and its impact on Afghanistan and United Kingdom.

The acting foreign ministers and UK top diplomat exchanged views on the latest development in peace process and expressed concern on the increase in level of violence.

The source added that mechanisms needed for monitoring a reduction in violence, release of prisoners by the government of Afghanistan and Talibaninfo-icon and importance of starting intra-Afghan talks were also discussed.

Atmar and Blake also talked the importance of regional and international engagement and the need for consensus on the Afghan peace process.

Blake reiterated her country’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, the statement added.

