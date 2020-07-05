Pajhwok Services

Saudi Arabia to fund 100 schools projects in Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Saudi Arabia to fund 100 schools projects in Afghanistan

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 05, 2020 - 17:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia has approved a budget to build for 100 schools, the kingdom’s envoy said on Sunday.

Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Khalidi revealed this during a meeting with Senate chairman Fazl Hadi Musmlimyar, a statement from the upper house said.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest and the Afghans living in the kingdom.  Muslimyar thanked the Saudi government for long assisting Afghans and said the two countries needed to improve social and political ties.

The Senate chairman hoped contracts signed between the two countries would be effectively enforced and that the Saudi government would further increase its aid with the Afghans.

He said Saudi Arabia could play a crucial role in ending the Afghanistaninfo-icon conflict, saying officials of the countries should increase cooperation in this regard.

He added the ulemainfo-icon conference in Makkah Mokarrama and fatwas of the imaminfo-icon-i-Kabah were of great importance to abandon violence and embrace peace.

The Senate chairman said the number of intending hajjinfo-icon pilgrims was on the increase each year and the Saudi government to increase the quota of Afghans to 35,000.

For his part, the Saudi envoy said his country had approved the budget to build 100 schools.

ma

