Dr. Abdullah agrees to visit Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has invited Supreme National Reconciliation Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah to pay an official visit to Pakistan .

Abdullah has agreed to visit Islamabad at mutually convenient dates, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan says.

At a meeting with Abdullah, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s promise to continue playing an active in facilitating peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The ambassador referred to the highly productive visit of the chief of army staff to Kabul, saying the trip had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts.

“Pakistan hopes all parties will make sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan, for its part, remains committed to supporting the Afghan peace process”. The envoy concluded.

