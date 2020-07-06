Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Dr. Abdullah agrees to visit Pakistan

Governance & Politics

Dr. Abdullah agrees to visit Pakistan

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 06, 2020 - 11:13

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has invited Supreme National Reconciliation Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah to pay an official visit to Pakistaninfo-icon.

Abdullah has agreed to visit Islamabad at mutually convenient dates, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon Mohammad Sadiq Khan says.

At a meeting with Abdullah, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s promise to continue playing an active in facilitating peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The ambassador referred to the highly productive visit of the chief of army staff to Kabul, saying the trip had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts.

“Pakistan hopes all parties will make sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan, for its part, remains committed to supporting the Afghan peace process”. The envoy concluded.

mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

OIC chief wants Afghans to exercise restraint
Kabul, Ashgabat confer on joint projects
Virtual conference on peace process begins in Kabul
India to fund 5 Afghan education projects
Saudi Arabia to fund 100 schools projects in Afghanistan
  • 385 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update