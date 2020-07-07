Pakistani drone crashes in Kunar

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A Pakistani drone has crashed in Sarkano district of eastern Kunar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Ghani Musaman, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the Pakistani drone entered Afghanistan ’s soli near the Durand Line for spying.

He said the aircraft crashed on Monday night but the reason behind the crash was yet to be ascertained.

The Pakistan government has said nothing in this regard.

Sa/ma