Pakistani drone crashes in Kunar

Jul 07, 2020 - 16:43

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A Pakistani drone has crashed in Sarkano district of eastern Kunar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Ghani Musaman, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the Pakistani drone entered Afghanistaninfo-icon’s soli near the Durand Lineinfo-icon for spying.

He said the aircraft crashed on Monday night but the reason behind the crash was yet to be ascertained.

The Pakistaninfo-icon government has said nothing in this regard.

