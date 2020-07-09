Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Over 3m Americans diagnosed with Covid-19: Pence

World News

Over 3m Americans diagnosed with Covid-19: Pence

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jul 09, 2020 - 11:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Over three million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, says US Vice President Mike Pence.

At a briefing given by the US coronavirus task force, the VP said: “At this point, we have tested more than 39 million Americans.”

He added over three million Americans had tested positive. More than 1.3 million Americans have recovered from the pandemic so far.

Reuters quoted Pence as saying the percentage of positive testing was beginning to flatten in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

India, China agree to de-escalate border tension
24 people killed, 7 injured in Mexico attack
19 killed in Tehran explosions, blaze
WTO: Riyadh pirated sports channel’s content
5 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan
  • 223 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update