Over 3m Americans diagnosed with Covid-19: Pence

KABUL (Pajhwok): Over three million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, says US Vice President Mike Pence.

At a briefing given by the US coronavirus task force, the VP said: “At this point, we have tested more than 39 million Americans.”

He added over three million Americans had tested positive. More than 1.3 million Americans have recovered from the pandemic so far.

Reuters quoted Pence as saying the percentage of positive testing was beginning to flatten in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

