Security & Crime

3 children killed, 2 injured in Zabul blast

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Jul 10, 2020 - 17:04

 

QALAT (Pajhwok): Three children were killed and two others injured in a blast in southern Zabul province on Friday, the Governor Office said.

The incident happened before noon in the southern part of Qalat City, the provincial capital, according to a statement from the Governor Office.

The injured had been shifted to military hospital in the area, the statement said, adding the blast was planted by militants.

Militants have not spoken about the incident.

nh

