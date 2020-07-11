Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

1 NDS personnel killed, 3 wounded in Paktia blast

Security & Crime

1 NDS personnel killed, 3 wounded in Paktia blast

By
Shakor Kamran
On
Jul 11, 2020 - 16:42

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): One National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon) personnel was killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in southeastern Paktia province on Saturday.

Paktia police chief Col. Lotfullah Kamran confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to find the perpetrators.

He said one NDS personnel was killed and three others injured in the roadside bomb explosion in limit of 2th police district in Gardiz city.   

Dr. Asil Khan Nasiri, chief physician at the Paktia regional hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had been delivered one dead body and three injured people to the hospital.

The injured were in critical condition but doctors were trying to save their lives.

Abdullah, a relative of the slain NDS official Ashiqullah, said the deceased was all set to tie the knot on Friday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing.

bk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Kabul-Mazar highway closed amid clash in Baghlan
Taliban killed 23 civilians, wounded 45 last week: NSC
4 injured in Kabul magnetic bomb explosion
US pilot rescued as AAF plane crashes in Baghlan
Case against PTM leaders may be withdrawn
  • 427 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update