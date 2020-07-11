1 NDS personnel killed, 3 wounded in Paktia blast

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): One National Directorate of Security (NDS ) personnel was killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in southeastern Paktia province on Saturday.

Paktia police chief Col. Lotfullah Kamran confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to find the perpetrators.

He said one NDS personnel was killed and three others injured in the roadside bomb explosion in limit of 2th police district in Gardiz city.

Dr. Asil Khan Nasiri, chief physician at the Paktia regional hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had been delivered one dead body and three injured people to the hospital.

The injured were in critical condition but doctors were trying to save their lives.

Abdullah, a relative of the slain NDS official Ashiqullah, said the deceased was all set to tie the knot on Friday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing.

bk/ma