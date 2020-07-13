Pajhwok Services

180 more Taliban prisoners freed, says govt

Security & Crime

180 more Taliban prisoners freed, says govt

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 13, 2020 - 11:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): At least 180 Talibaninfo-icon prisoners have been released as part of efforts to advance the peace process, the National Security Council (NSC) announced on Monday.

Javid Faisal, spokesman for the top security body, told Pajhwok Afghan News the prisoners were released from different jails of the country. He said the government had so far released 4,199 Taliban inmates.

Faisal accused the militant group of having failed to implement some of its promises. The rebel outfit had not yet released 1,000 government prisoners, he alleged.

Without providing details, he said 50 of the prisoners were released from Pul-i-Charkhi prison in Kabul.

Thirteen Taliban prisoners were released in Kandahar and a number in Herat, according to local authorities.

Under the Feb. 29 US-Taliban peace agreement, Kabul will release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for up to 1,000 government detainees.

