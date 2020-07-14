Pajhwok Services

US queries Taliban's commitment to peace

Governance & Politics

US queries Taliban's commitment to peace

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 14, 2020 - 11:21

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Special Representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has condemned recent attacks in Afghanistan and stressed the need for reduction in violence.

The diplomat tweeted: “We have reached Day 135, a key milestone in implementation of the US-Talibaninfo-icon agreement. The US has worked hard to carry out the 1st phase of its commitments…”

In the pact signed in Doha on Feb. 29, the US is committed to reducing its military presence and departing five bases in Afghanistan. NATOinfo-icon troops had come down in proportional numbers, the envoy wrote.”

“As we look to the next phase of implementation under the agreement, our approach will remain conditions-based. We will press for completion of prisoner releases, reduction of violence, complete delivery on CT commitments & start of & progress in intra-Afghan negotiations.”

Khalilzad condemned yesterday’s attack in Aibak, saying the use of major explosives to detonate a vehicle in the provincial capital was unacceptable. Such acts, he said, would strengthen those who opposed peace and played into the hands of spoilers.

“Violence has been high, especially in recent days & weeks. Afghans continue to die in large numbers for no reason. The Taliban's attack in a provincial capital contradicts their commitment to reduce violence until a permanent ceasefire is reached in intra-Afghan talks.”

Khalilzad added more progress was needed to counter terrorism.

There has been major progress, albeit slow, on prisoner releases, he noted. Taliban government negotiating teams had made progress on logistics for intra-Afghan talks.

No American had lost his/her life in Afghanistan to Taliban violence, acknowledged the ambassador, who also acknowledged improvement in regional relations.

sa/mud

 

