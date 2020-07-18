Pajhwok Services

US, Afghanistan want early start to peace talks

Governance & Politics

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 18, 2020 - 11:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The United States and Afghanistaninfo-icon have agreed on an early start to the much-awaited intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

The agreement came on Friday when US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien held a phone conversation with President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Dr. Abdullah.

The two sides underlined the need for a prompt start to peace negotiations among different Afghan factions, including the government in Kabul and the Talibaninfo-icon.

A statement from the Presidential Palace quoted O’Brien as saying that the US supported a united, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan that would not become a safe haven for terrorists once again.

Both sides also voiced their concerns at the recent spike in Taliban-linked violence and called for an immediate halt to attacks by the militant movement.

Meanwhile, the High Council for National Reconciliation said Abdullah and the US NSA discussed reduction of violence, completion of prisoner swap and an immediate start to negotiations.

