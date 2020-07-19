42 violence cases against journalists this year

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Journalist Center (AJC) on Sunday said 42 cases of violence against media persons were registered during the first six months of the ongoing year.

AJC head Najib Sharifi told a press conference here, 42 cases of violence against journalists showed a decrease compared to figures of last year.

According to him, 45 cases of violence against journalists were registered last year in the same period.

He added two journalists and media workers were killed, 11 injured, six threatened, nine insulted, four kidnapped, two robbed and seven threatened with weapons this solar year .

Sharifi added the killing cases belonged to Khurshid TV reporters when a landmine ripped through their vehicle in Kabul on May 30 of this year.

He said at least 18 cases of violence against journalists were associated with Taliban and Daesh in the first six months of this ongoing year.

He did not provide further details but said 24 more cases of violence against media persons involved government and powerful individuals.

