China urged to help Afghanistan economically prosper

By
Parwez Karokhil
On
Jul 22, 2020 - 21:14

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan Ambassador to China Javid Qaim on Wednesday urged the neighboring nation to help the war-hit country economically prosper.

Qaim first thanked the Chinese government for its assistance with the Afghan government in terms of fighting Covid-19 pandemic while addressing a peace gathering in Beijing on Wednesday.

He hoped the Chinese government would further facilitate Afghan traders to help their country grow economically after being hit hard by the pandemic.

The envoy told the peace gathering the Afghan government had so far released 4,400 Talibaninfo-icon prisoners and the Taliban had nearly released 500 prisoners as well.

He added with efforts of President Ashraf Ghani, two regional peace gatherings were also arranged. He said the Afghan government focused all its efforts to see lasting peace in the country.

“The Afghan government is ready to start intra-Afghan talks, but it insists on the declaration of truce first.”

He thanked the Chinese government for its support with the Afghan peace process and termed China as strong country in the region.

Pk/ma

