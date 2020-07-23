Man killed in own mine blast in Kabul
Jul 23, 2020 - 11:48
KABUL (Pajhwok): A man was killed in own mine blast in the Parwan-i-Sa area of capital Kabul on Thursday, an official said.
Police Spokesman Ferdos Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast happened when a man wanted to plant the explosive on the roadside blew up.
There were no other casualties occurred in the blast, he added.
No group claimed responsibility for the blast.
