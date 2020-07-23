Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

Man killed in own mine blast in Kabul

Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
Jul 23, 2020 - 11:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A man was killed in own mine blast in the Parwan-i-Sa area of capital Kabul on Thursday, an official said.

Police Spokesman Ferdos Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast happened when a man wanted to plant the explosive on the roadside blew up.

There were no other casualties occurred in the blast, he added.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast.  

