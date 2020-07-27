Pajhwok Services

2 soldiers injured as ANA chopper shot down

Accidents & Disasters

2 soldiers injured as ANA chopper shot down

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 27, 2020 - 12:30

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants shot down an Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter, injuring two soldiers in southern Helmand province on Monday, an official said.

The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the insurgents shot down the ANA Black Hawk in Kajaki district at around 9am.

Without providing specific figures, the source said a number of soldiers suffered casualties in the incident.

Another source told Pajhwok two ANA soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Meanwhile, a source in the district said the chopper was hit by the Taliban while supplying equipment to the Kajaki dam.

The official added the helicopter belonged to a private company and its Russian pilots were killed.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed the incident and said it was yet to be known whether the chopper was shot down or it made an emergency landing.

The Ministry of Defence in Kabulinfo-icon and the Taliban have made no comment in this regard so far.

sa/mud

 

