8 people killed, 30 injured in Logar car-bombing

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Eight people were killed and 30 others injured in a car-bombing in central Logar province on Thursday evening, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Didar Lawang told Pajhwok Afghan News the bombing took place at Azadi Chowk near Governor Office this evening.

Tariq Aryan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed the blast and said eight people were killed and 30 others injured.

Haseebullah Stanikzai, the Provincial Council member, said over 40 people were killed and wounded in the blast. The injured had been shifted to Central Hospital and Naeb Aminullah Khan’s 300-bed Hospital.

The Taliban rejected responsibility for the car-bombing while no other group had taken credited for incident.

