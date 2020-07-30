Pajhwok Services

Logar bombing toll soars to 18 dead, 22 injured

Security & Crime

ارشیف

Logar bombing toll soars to 18 dead, 22 injured

By
Abdul Maqsod Azizi
On
Jul 30, 2020 - 22:02

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The toll from Thursday’s car-bombing in central Logar province has soared to 18 dead and 22 wounded, officials said on Friday.

Initially, the Interior Ministry said eight individuals were killed and 30 others injured in the attack, which came hours before a three-day Eid ceasefire went into effect.

The Talibaninfo-icon moved swiftly to deny involvement in the bombing. The militant movement’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said they had nothing to do with the explosion.

Provincial Council Chairman Hasib Stanekkzai said the car-bombing in Pul-i-Alam had left at 18 dead and 22 injured.

The injured were evacuated to Central Hospital and the 300-bed Haseebullah Stanikzai Hospital, he added.

But Sediqullah, a senior doctor Pul-i Alam, told AFP: “Seventeen bodies and 21 wounded people were brought to our hospital,”.

In Kabulinfo-icon, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said: “The terrorists have once again struck on the night of Eid al-Adhainfo-icon and killed a number of our countrymen.”

Logar police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai said the explosion targeted security forces in the provincial capital.

The Taliban and the administration of President Ashraf Ghani have agreed on a three-day ceasefire that started today (Friday).

