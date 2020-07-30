Process of releasing 1,000 government prisoners completed: Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Taliban have announced completing the release of 1,000 government prisoners after freeing the last batch of 82 prisoners late on Thursday.

In a statement the Taliban said that over 80 prisoners have been freed from Nimroz, Farah, Ghor , Balkh and Zabul provinces.

The Taliban said that the process of releasing 1,000 government prisoners completed on Thursday in compliance with the Doha agreement inked with US on February 29th.

Afghan government has so far freed 4,500 Taliban prisoners.

Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani announced that remaining Taliban prisoners would be free soon.

nh