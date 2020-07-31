Dozens killed, wounded in Pakistani incursion

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Dozens of people have been killed and wounded in a Pakistani incursion into the Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

Pakistani forces attacked the border district late on Thursday, killing nine civilians and wounding over 50 others, a statement from the ministry said.

Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Yasin Zia, meanwhile instructed the security forces, particularly the Atal, Selab and Thunder Corps to give the Pakistan troops a tit-for-tat response.

The Afghan forces deployed on the Durand Line have been fully equipped, according to the ministry, which said the Afghan Air Force and special forces were on alert.

Security officials in Kandahar say police chief Gen. Tadin Khan has dispatched reinforcements, armed with heavy weapons, to the border town.

A day earlier, Pakistani security personnel in Chaman fired at the travellers who wanted enter Afghanistan through the Friendship Gate.

A government official, who did not want to be named, informed this news agency at least 20 travellers were killed and wounded in firing by Pakistani militiamen.

The Pakistani militia also fired at the Afghan commissary. Commissar Aziz Gharzai, however, refused to comment on the incident.

“We are under attack and I want to secure my staff,” he quipped while cutting the phone call from this scribe.

