5 people killed in Urzgan blasts

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Five civilians were wounded in two blasts in central Uruzgan province on Saturday, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Zargai Eadi told Pajhwok Afghan News the first blast happened on civilians in the main district bazaar in which four people, including two children were killed.

Separately, a farmer was killed in the second blast in the Nachin locality.

The blasts happened at a time when government and the Taliban are observing three days ceasefire during Eid nationwide.

nh