No Coronavirus Cases Among Pilgrims: Saudi

Health

Religion & Culture

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 01, 2020 - 12:37

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok) Saudi Healthinfo-icon ministry has said that no coronavirus cases were recorded among the pilgrims, nor any diseases affecting public health.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that no diseases affecting public health have been recorded among Hajjinfo-icon pilgrims and their overall health condition is fine. The ministry emphasized that no cases of coronavirus infection were reported among the pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry has mobilized as many as 8,000 men, including health practitioners and supporting staffers to serve the pilgrims. It has readied six hospitals, 51 health clinics and 200 ambulances to provide healthcare for the pilgrims in Makkah and the holy sites. There are 62 field teams to conduct health checkups, follow-up and preventive medical supervision around the clock.

Meanwhile The security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, stressed that the pilgrims performed the rituals, in safety, security and tranquility, from standing in Arafat, and staying at Muzdalifah, according to approved the plan to transport pilgrims.
For his part, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Advisor to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Omar Al-Maddah, said that the pilgrims stayed at Muzdalifah until the morning of the first day of the Eid Al-Adhainfo-icon, where they arrived at exactly seven thirty in the evening yesterday, and they performed the prayers of Maghrib and Isha combined.
He said that the pilgrims went at five o'clock in the morning from Muzdalifah to the Jamarat Bridge, where they threw pebbles at the grand Jamarat Al-Aqabah, following the health protocols and spatial divergence, adding that they went after that to perform the Tawaf Al-Ifadah (circumambulation), as pilgrims began arriving at the Grand Mosqueinfo-icon of Makkah at seven in the morning, and they all performed Tawaf Al-Ifadah (circumambulation), and they finished at nine thirty in the morning.

