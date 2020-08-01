This year’s Hajj measures aim to protect the guests of God: King Salman

KABUL (Pajhwok) : Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the world is going through exceptionally hard times, adding that the number of pilgrims was limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Hajj measures this year aim to protect the guests of God from the virus,” said the Kingdom’s Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi on behalf of the King. Al Arabia reports

The King also said that this year’s Hajj required the state’s apparatus to double the efforts, thanking everyone who was involved in coordinating the holy ritual.

King Salman also wished Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha holiday on his official Twitter page.

“I congratulate everyone on the blesse Eid al-Adha . May Allah [grant us another Eid where we will be in] good, blessings, health , and wellness,” King Salman said.

“We also ask [God] to accept the pilgrimage of those who completed Hajj, and [to accept] Muslims’ prayers, and to remove the coronavirus pandemic in our countries,” he added.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha on Friday. The holiday marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.