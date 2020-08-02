Pajhwok Services

317 more Taliban prisoners freed in 2 days: Govt

Security & Crime

317 more Taliban prisoners freed in 2 days: Govt

By
عبدالرقیب سایل
On
Aug 02, 2020 - 14:05

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  The government released 317 more Talibaninfo-icon prisoners during the past two days, pushing the number of released rebel inmates to 4917, the National Security Council said on Sunday.

On its twitter account, the National Security Council said these Taliban prisoners were freed in central Parwan and other provinces and the process of releasing them would continue until their number reaches 5100.

President Ashraf Ghani on Friday ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners, in a move to pave the ground for direct peace negotiations with the militant movement.

Addressing the nation on Eidul Adha, he explained the 500 inmates were not on the list his government was handed by the Taliban.

So far, he said, his administration had freed 4,600 Taliban prisoners and 500 more would be released in the next four days. 

The president voiced optimism that the three-day ceasefire between his government and the Taliban would be extended.

On the eve of the religious festival, the Taliban announced they freed all (1000) government prisoners and thus completed the prisoner swap process from their side.

ma

