3 killed, 24 injured in Jalalabad jail attack

Security & Crime

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Aug 03, 2020 - 01:08

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least three people were killed and dozens more injured after a car bomb was exploded outside the main prison in this western city of Jalalabad on Sunday evening before gunmen entered the compound.

The car bombing happened shortly after 6:30pm at the entrance to the central jail of Nangarhar province and was followed by heavy fighting which enabled many prisoners to escape.

The governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said gunmen entered the jail compound after the car bomb attack.

He said two civilians were killed and 24 others wounded in the group attack that enabled a number of prisoners to escape. Some were arrested back. He said the attack took place amid an ongoing operation in the area.

Some sources claimed seeing at least 10 dead bodies and it was also claimed that at least 50 prisoners escaped during the attack.

According to Reuters news agency, Islamic State’s Amaq news agency quoted a military source as saying its fighters had carried out Sunday’s attack but gave no further details.

