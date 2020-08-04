Pajhwok Services

Saudi to start assessing Umrah resumption soon

Religion & Culture

By
Ahmed Javed Javed
On
Aug 04, 2020 - 16:09

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Saudi Ministry of Hajjinfo-icon and Umrah on Tuesday said it would soon begin assessing resumption of Umrah pilgrimage.

After the corona pandemic spread around the worldinfo-icon, the Saudi government banned Umrah for five months and limited the number of pilgrims this year.

According to report, 28000 Saudi have contracted coronavirus , with 2949 dying and 242,00 recovering.  

Dr Hussein Sharif, Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said they would soon begin an assessment of the resumption of Umrah, using the experience of Hajj rituals in corona's precautionary measures.

He added they would soon start preparations for the start of the Umrah season.

It is worth mentioning that every year after the end of the Hajj and the process of transferring the pilgrims to their home countries, the Umrah begins.

Dr Sharif urged pilgrims to quarantine themselves for seven days after returning to their home.

The Saudi Ministry of Healthinfo-icon said that during the Hajj, none of the pilgrims tested positive for corona virus and all were healthy.

