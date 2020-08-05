Pajhwok Services

Over 70 people killed as massive explosion rocks Beirut

Over 70 people killed as massive explosion rocks Beirut

Javed Hamim Kakar
Aug 05, 2020 - 11:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A powerful explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 73 people and injured nearly 4,000 others, according to international media.

The explosion took place in the evening, sending a huge mushroom cloud into the sky and shockwaves that blew outdoors and windows far from the port, overturned cars and damaged numerous buildings.

The exact cause of Tuesday’s blast was not clear, but Lebanese officials put the focus on what they said was tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at port warehouses for the past six years.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed and many buildings have been destroyed.

President Michel Aoun tweeted it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored unsafely.

Officials said they expected the official casualty figures to rise as crews worked their way through rubble of damaged buildings and people searched for missing family and friends.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared Wednesday a day of mourning in Lebanon after a powerful blast devastated the port in the capital city of Beirut, killing at least 73 people and injuring 3,700.

More soon

