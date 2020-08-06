Saudi-led Joint coalition forces intercept, shoot down UAV

Pajhwok Services

World News

Nizamuddin Hameedi
Aug 06, 2020 - 15:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Joint Coalition Forces of the Islamic Counter Terrorism Alliance intercepted and shot down a bomb-laden Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launched toward the Kingdom this morning, according to a statement on Thursday.
The terrorist Houthi militia continued to breach the (Stockholm) Agreement and the Hodeida ceasefire, and use Hodeida governorate as a ballistic missile and bomb-laden UAV and USV launch site, which represents a credible threat for regional and international security, and undermines the political efforts for a successful implementation of the (Stockholm) Agreement, the statement said.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to implement and undertake appropriate procedures to confront these hostile, terrorist acts; in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law, and support the political efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen to end the coup, and reach a comprehensive political solution.

