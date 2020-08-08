Kabul hails Pompeo’s stance on Loya Jirga

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul has welcomed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s reiteration of America’s firm commitment to ending the conflict in Afghanistan through peaceful means.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday: “By arranging the Loya Jirga , the Afghan government is once again demonstrating its commitment to an immediate start to peace negotiations with the Taliban .”

In a statement, the ministry said the Consultative Peace Jirga was set to reach a conclusion on the release of 400 Taliban prisoners as the last precondition for the start of the peace talks.

The government and people had shown their desire for a peaceful end to the conflict in Afghanistan. Both hoped the Taliban would reciprocate the goodwill gesture, the ministry added.

Kabul hailed Pompeo’s statement on forcing the Taliban to keep their promise to reduce violence and adhere to a humanitarian ceasefire to pave the way for the peace talks.

The Afghan people should have access to essential medical and non-medical services, especially in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the statement stressed.

“We would like to invite other regional and international partners to join in this important effort of holding the Taliban movement accountable,” the MoFA said.

Pompeo’s statement on continued long-term commitment to a post-peace Afghanistan was of crucial significance, the ministry believed.

“The Afghan people have greatly benefited from the immense contribution the United States has made over the years to Afghanistan’s state-building process,” it acknowledged.

The US support included the growth and sustainment of Afghan security forces and ensuring the socio-economic development of the country, the statement explained.

“Afghanistan cherishes this partnership and will seek to remain a steadfast allay of America, ensuring it plays a positive role towards collective security and prosperity in the region and the world in the years to come.”

sa/mud