86pc people endorse Jirga’s decision on prisoners

KABUL (Pajhwok): A majority or 86 percent of Afghans say they endorse the consultative Loya Jirga ’s decision to release 400 Taliban prisoners, finds a Pajhwok survey.

As part of the Feb. 29 peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, Kabul has to free 5,000 Taliban inmates and in return, the militant movement released 1,000 government soldiers.

On the first day of Eidul Adah, President Ashraf Ghani suggested convening the Loya Jirga to decide the fate of 400 prisoners on a Taliban list handed to his administration.

The Loya Jirga commenced on Friday and issued a resolution letter today (Sunday), approving the release of the 400 Taliban prisoners who, the government says, are involved in high profile attacks.

Pajhwok Afghan News conducted an online survey and asked its readers whether they agree with the Loya Jirga decision or not?

It’s worth mentioning the questioner was online and did not meet a standard survey. Some 8,500 people participated in the opinion poll.

Abdul Salaam said, “Robbers and killers are against the Loya Jirga decision and those who had violated people’s rights, otherwise the rest of Afghans support the Jirga ’s decision, May Almighty Allah bring lasting peace to our country.”

Abdul Hakim wrote, “Taliban prisoners should be released for lasting peace in Afghanistan .”

Salaam Afghanistan, said, “I agreed with the release of Taliban prisoners but spending 330 million afghanis on the Loya Jirga was not good.”

Rahmanullah, said, “Taliban’s remaining prisoners should be released but based on truce.”

Raang Arman said, “I agree because it offers excuse to Taliban to fight on, let’s see what happens next.”

Shafiullah Samir said, “We all Afghans are ready for peace talks, but not at the cost of achievements of the last 20 years.”

But Nasir Basiri said, “Don’t waste time, most of these prisoners are arrested by US forces and now the US has promised to release them. All the peace game is run by the US.”

AshaqullahAmerkhel, said, “ The Loya Jirga agrees or not, the US in Qatar had promised to Taliban three months back that their prisoners will be released.”

