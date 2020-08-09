Intra-Afghan negotiations to begin soon: Karzai

KABUL (Pajhwok): Intra-Afghan peace talks will begin in two to three days after the release of the 400 Taliban prisoners, former president Hamid Karzai said on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding session of the three-day Loya Jirga , Karzai said: "This is a very happy day. Based on my information, the talks will begin in Qatar..."

He said the Loya jirga decision was consistent with people’s aspirations. “Peace will make life beautiful. All Afghan children, boys and girls, will go to school."

In a resolution at the end of the grand tribal gathering, the participants approved the release of the contentious 400 Taliban prisoners, whom the government did not want to free.

