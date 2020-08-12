Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

5,000 women to benefit from Ghazanfar Bank new initiative

Business & Economics

5,000 women to benefit from Ghazanfar Bank new initiative

By
Parwez Karokhil
On
Aug 12, 2020 - 16:06

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): More than an estimated 5,000 womeninfo-icon are expected to directly benefit from a new initiative led by Ghazanfar Bank to improve their access to financial and non-financial services, the bankd said on Wednesday.

The move follows the signing of the first ever advisory agreement between Ghazanfar Bank  and IFC, a member of the Worldinfo-icon Bank Group, and aims to help Ghazanfar Bank develop a new market in the country through financing of women-owned small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), the bank said in a statement. 

The IFC’s advisory services project is supported by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), a multi-donor funded facility that supports women entrepreneurs by scaling up access to finance, markets, networks and mentors and information.

 “This is a landmark project for Afghanistaninfo-icon and we, along with all stakeholders are honored to partner with IFC for the development of an SME segment, the prime engine of industrial development,” said  Khisrow Fazli, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ghazanfar Bank. “The engagement also recognizes the consistent support provided by the Bank to women entrepreneurs for the economic growth of our country by focusing on women-owned SMEs.”

Overall, access to finance is very limited in Afghanistan where only two percent of firms take out loans and only seven  percent of adult Afghan women have an account at a formal banking institution.

 “IFC will leverage its global expertise and knowledge to support Ghazanfar Bank in becoming a women’s banking champion in Afghanistan,” said Qamar Saleem, Financial Institutions Group, Advisory Manager for Asia & Pacific.

“We consider women entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium sized enterprises to be an important part of the local economy, and helping to ensure they have access to finance is a a critical tool to boost women’s economic and social empowerment. This agreement is part of IFC’s core agenda to create a market for enabling women MSMEs in countries where there is a dire need for finance for women.”

IFC is supporting women’s economic participation in Afghanistan through financial inclusion and capacity building.

Pr/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

UAE firm to invest in 3,000MW solar power project
Nearly 99b afs revenue collected this fiscal year
Kabulis fear virus resurgence as guidelines ignored
New Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor launched
Afghanistan’s exports through air corridors up by 29pc
  • 391 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update