Pakistan defends Durand Line fencing

Governance & Politics

Pakistan defends Durand Line fencing

By
Parwez Karokhil
On
Aug 13, 2020 - 14:33

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Pakistaninfo-icon on Thursday vehemently denied the insinuation that its military was conducting “illegal” fencing of the Durand Lineinfo-icon, a British-era frontier that Kabul does not recognise as a formal border.

The Foreign Office, commenting on news item in Afghan media, rejected as an insinuation the story that the Pakistan military was conducting illegal fencing of the Durand Line.

In a statement, the FO Spokesperson made clear the fencing was being done to address Pakistan’s serious security concerns and was fully in accordance with the established norms of international law.

The fencing did not encroach on Afghan territory, the spokesman said, adding the Afghan side would be well-advised to engage on border matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to address any misconceptions.

Regrettably, the ministry said, the Afghan government had not yet positively responded to Pakistan’s suggestion for conducting joint topographic surveys.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s respect for the territorial integrity of Afghanistaninfo-icon and conducting its relations with the brotherly country in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

