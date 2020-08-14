Pajhwok Services

Afghan troops conduct military drill near Durand Line

Security & Crime

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Aug 14, 2020 - 22:38

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan security forces have conducted military drill in the Kosarai locality of Goshta district in eastern Nangarhar province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

Infantry, commandos, border security forces and air force participated in the exercise in which heavy and light weapons were used, according to MoD statement.

Army Chief Yasin Zia and some high ranking military officers observed the exercise.

“Our military drill is our response to the friends and foes of Afghanistaninfo-icon,” said Zia.

He added: “Our message to Afghanistan’s friends and foes is that we will never accept defeat, and security forces have the capability to thwart any internal and externalinfo-icon threat.”

He hailed troops who participated in the military exercise.

