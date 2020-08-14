Civilians among 8 people injured in Nangarhar blasts

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Five local upraising group members and three civilians have been wounded in two separate explosions in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Friday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor spokesperson, said two separate blasts occurred on local uprising group members and civilians vehicle in the Waziro area on Thursday.

The said five local upraising members were killed in a roadside blast while three civilians were injured in another blast on civilians’ vehicle.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast.

