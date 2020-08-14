Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Audio Service

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Civilians among 8 people injured in Nangarhar blasts

Security & Crime

Civilians among 8 people injured in Nangarhar blasts

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Aug 14, 2020 - 13:51

 

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Five local upraising group members and three civilians have been wounded in two separate explosions in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Friday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor spokesperson, said two separate blasts occurred on local uprising group members and civilians vehicle in the Waziro area on Thursday.

The said five local upraising members were killed in a roadside blast while three civilians were injured in another blast on civilians’ vehicle.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Gerizwan district chief survives Taliban attack
3 ANA soldiers killed in Kapesa attack
3 security personnel killed in Parwan, Kapesa provinces
4 policemen killed, wounded in Kunduz clash
Nangarhar protesters want their grabbed land returned
  • 518 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Etisalat Get more data, Etisalat Afghanistan

Twitter Update