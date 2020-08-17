Pajhwok Services

Afghans to benefit from overseas health professionals: Ghani

Governance & Politics

Afghans to benefit from overseas health professionals: Ghani

By
On
Aug 17, 2020 - 15:11

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has said a legal foundation has been established to benefit from the experience of Afghan healthinfo-icon professionals living abroad.

In a statement, the Presidential Palace said that President Ghani held a video conference with a number of Afghan doctors living abroad and discussed with them ways how to improve, manage and improve Afghanistaninfo-icon’s health system.

 “We have worked on a draft policy to leverage the experience of overseas health professionals and have set up a legal foundation to work with us,” he told participants of the conference.

The president said: “We have developed a policy for expatriate Afghan specialists to work with us on capacity building in the health sector, hospital reform and modernization of health training in Afghanistan.”

Ghani tasked the Ministry of Public Health with building three model hospitals to effectively benefit from the experiences of health professionals.

