8 Afghan refugees dead in Pakistan infighting

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least eight Afghan refugees were killed and six others injured during infighting in Haripur city of Pakistan ’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a neighbor said.

Naqibullah Hamdam told Pajhwok Afghan News the clash occurred in Kalabagh area of the city at around 11:00am today.

He said eight people were killed and six others wounded in the infighting.

Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

