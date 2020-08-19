Pajhwok Services

8 Afghan refugees dead in Pakistan infighting

8 Afghan refugees dead in Pakistan infighting

Ismat khawrin
Aug 19, 2020 - 19:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): At least eight Afghan refugees were killed and six others injured during infighting in Haripur city of Pakistaninfo-icon’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a neighbor said.

Naqibullah Hamdam told Pajhwok Afghan News the clash occurred in Kalabagh area of the city at around 11:00am today.

He said eight people were killed and six others wounded in the infighting.

Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

