8 Afghan refugees dead in Pakistan infighting
Aug 19, 2020 - 19:30
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least eight Afghan refugees were killed and six others injured during infighting in Haripur city of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a neighbor said.
Naqibullah Hamdam told Pajhwok Afghan News the clash occurred in Kalabagh area of the city at around 11:00am today.
He said eight people were killed and six others wounded in the infighting.
Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.
