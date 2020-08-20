Laghman governor hails Pajhwok’s report on land grab

KABUL (Pajhwok): The governor of Laghman on Thursday welcomed and supported a Pajhwok Afghan News’ report regarding the seizure of land for a sports complex in the eastern province.

Three days back, Pajhwok Afghan News reported more than 35 acres of land allocated for the sport complex had been grabbed and houses illegally built on it in the provincial capital.

Pajhwok has obtained documents that show the Physical Education and Sport Department has repeatedly asked the governor’s house for cooperation on reclaiming the land. However, it failed to receive a positive response.

The newly-appointed governor, Rahmatullah Yarmal, welcomed Pajhwok’s report and assured media outlets that he would take serious measures against land grab and corruption in the province.

Yarmal also assured the people of Laghman and media outlets, including Pajhwok, that he would investigate the land grab allegation in a transparent manner. Those found quality, however strong, would be introduced to judicial organs, he promised.

“I have a strong will and determination in this regard,” remarked the governor, who affirmed his commitment to banishing corruption. A good example of the commitment was the dismissal of two security officials and their referral to judicial organs, he said.

Land-grab incidents were an important challenge to the government, the official said, adding a plan was being finalised to retake such lands across the province.

In a statement, the governor’s house said a man named Faridoon had been arrested after grabbing dozens of acres of government land and introduced to judicial organs.

