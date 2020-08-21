Barmal residents demand befitting response to Pakistan artillery shelling

KABUL (Pajhwok): The residents of Barmal district in southeastern Paktika province say Pakistani forces fired artillery on daily bases deep inside Afghan soil but the government was silent and did not respond to the aggression.

This was stated during a protest gathering organized by the residents of Barmal district on Friday.

Mohammad Anwar, the resident of Barmal, said Pakistan fired artillery on daily bases recently which resulted in the killing and injuring of some people.

He said some families had to migrate from their homes as a result of shelling from Pakistani forces.

Sultan Wazir, another resident of locality, said: “They fire artillery on daily bases but the government is silent. Government silence generated question among people.”

Wolesi Jirga Member Khalid Asad during his trip to Barmal district said that Pakistan daily fired artillery into Barmal district and this should be thwarted.

He pledged to share the issue with relevant authorities in Kabul.

Paktika Police Chief Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai said they would not keep silent against Pakistan’s artillery shelling.

He, however, said it was an important issue and should be dealt carefully.

