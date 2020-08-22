2 Kabul police officials fired over negligence

KABUL (Pajhwok): Heads of the 16th and 17 police districts of Kabul have been sacked for dereliction of duty, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the decision was made by Deputy Interior Minister Abdul Saboor Qane.

He said at least 16 other police personnel were suspended and referred for interrogations. Qane directed the officials concerned to take strong measures to improve the capital’s security.

