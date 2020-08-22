2 persons wounded in yet another Kabul blast

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two persons were wounded as a result of a magnetic bomb blast in Kabul on Saturday evening, an official said.

Earlier today, a series of explosions rocked Kabul, killing a security official and wounding four others.

The first blast happened at around 6:30 am in Sarak-e-Naw area in the 5th police district, a statement from the police headquarters said.

One security force member was killed and two others, including a civilian, were wounded in the blast, targeting a private vehicle.

The second explosion, targeting a police vehicle, occurred in the Hangarha Roundabout at about 7:20 am, injuring two policemen.

The third explosion happened in Kampany neighbourhood of the capital, causing no casualties. IED blasts have lately increased in Kabul.

Firdus Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the latest magnetic bomb planted on a bicycle went off in Bagh Baghla area in the jurisdiction of the 2nd police district at around 5:17pm.

He said two civilians were injured the explosion. He said investigation in this regard was underway.

