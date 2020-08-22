Ahmadi paid $500 per day as presidential advisor

KABUL (Pajhwok): The incumbent Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) chief would receive $500 salary on a daily basis when he was serving as a presidential advisor.

Initially, Ahmadi served as a presidential advisor on finance and banking affairs and then in February 2019 he was appointed as acting minister of commerce and industries.

He was appointed as acting head of DAB (central bank) in compliance with a presidential decree three months earlier.

Serving as the presidential advisor, Ahmadi was given $500 on a daily basis by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Pajhwok Afghan News received a copy of contract between Ahmadi and the Finance Ministry, through which he was offered salary as presidential advisor.

The contract, signed in June 2018, was valid until one year but when Ahmadi was appointed as commerce minister, the contract was revoked.

The contract maintains that Ahmadi should be provided $500 pay on a daily basis for his work, $900 for residence, $2,500 air ticket for visiting home and $50 for credit card. Ahmadi is bound to pay taxes in line with his income.

Besides being a presidential advisor, Ahmadi shall offer his valuable advices to the Ministry of Finance as well, according to the contract.

It added all his privileges shall be transferred to his US bank account. The then acting finance minister Haymaoun Qayyuomi has signed in the contract.

Finance Ministry Spokesperson Shamroz Masjidi said Ahmadi was offered salary by the World Bank at that time, therefore his contract was inked with the Finance Ministry.

Masjidi said according to the contract, Ahmadi was offered $85,000 but after payment of income tax, the amount reduced to $69,000.

When asked why Ahmadi was offered salary on a daily basis, Masjidi said that Ahmadi was paid money for his daily work and the day he did not work, he was not paid the amount.

DAB media wing said that Ahmadi always received salary from one source. It added in line with the law, an individual could work in two places but he/she is eligible to get salary and privileges from one place.

According to DAB, when Ahmadi was a presidential advisor, he was offered salary from the World Bank.

But when he became the acting minister he was offered salary and privileges like other officers.

Nh/ma