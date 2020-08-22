Pajhwok Services

MoD official shot dead along with guard in Kabul

MoD official shot dead along with guard in Kabul

By
Sediqi
On
Aug 22, 2020 - 14:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Ministry of Defence (MoD) official in the 8th police district of Kabul on Saturday.

A source in the ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in Kart-i-Naw area at 8:00am.

The official said a colonel of the logistics department was gunned down along with his security guard on his way to office.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the murder in Kabul, where a series of explosions killed a policeman and injured four others.

