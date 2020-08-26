Parwan: 71 people killed, 100 injured in flash floods

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): At least 71 people have been killed and 100 others wounded in rain-induced flash floods in central Parwan province, officials said on Wednesday.

Parwan Natural Disaster Management Director Nisar Ahmad Habibi told Pajhwok Afghan News the floods were triggered by heavy rains in Charikar, Bagram, Jabalus Seraj and Salang districts at 3:00am.

He said the floods caused the destruction of hundreds of residential houses and scores of casualties. Some people were trapped under rubble as several houses collapsed, the official added.

Abdul Qasam Sangain , head of the 100-bed civil hospital in Charikar, confirmed receiving 71 bodies and 100 injured individuals from the sites so far.

Earlier today, Mistree Aziz, a resident of the 1st police district of Charikar whose house was destroyed, said: “It was 3:00am when floodwater entered out home.

“I, my wife and my son went to a neighbour’s house from our roof. A disabled daughter of mine has since been missing.”

An inhabitant of the Khalazi area of Bagram district, who was injured by the flooding, told Pajhwok seven members of his family had been missing.

While breaking into tears, he said: “We climbed to the roof after we noticed the floodwater. But our house collapsed and I was injured and don’t know where my family members are.”

Whidah Shahkar, the governor’s spokesman, also confirmed the causalities to Pajhwok and said government has plane to donate 50,000 afghanis to each victim family and assistance from the private organization have been also arrived in the province for victims’ families.

However, Dr. Mohammad Shafi Mushfiq, Parwan civil society associations head, told Pajhwok the causalities number to be increased as still dozens of people were under the destroyed homes.

