3 attacking militants killed in Kandahar clash

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Three armed militants were killed during a firefight with police in the capital of southern Kandahar province on Friday.

Riding a motorcycle, the three gunmen attacked a police patrol in Kandahar city and all were killed as the police retaliated, police said.

Police spokesman Jamal Nasir told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place in the limits of seventh police district.

He said the police suffered no casualties in the attack and all the three attackers were killed.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

