Afghanistan notes sustained drop in virus cases

Health

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Aug 31, 2020 - 15:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Only four positive Covid-19 disease cases have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said 33 suspected individuals underwent tests across the country and four of them tested positive for the virus.

The ministry said two new cases were reported in eastern Nangarhar and as many in Laghman provinces, pushing the nation’s tally to 38, 169.

No death occurred from the pandemic while 23 people recovered from it in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, noting a sustained drop in positive cases.

The number of deaths from the virus stands at 1,402, according to the ministry. As many as 29,112 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The ministry said that according to a survey, millions of people in Afghanistaninfo-icon have been infected with the coronavirus, asking people to follow its guidelines to prevent a second wave of the virus.

Pk/ma

Tags: 

