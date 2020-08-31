Ex-senator Hassan Hotak shot dead in Kabul
Ex-senator Hassan Hotak shot dead in Kabul
By
On
Aug 31, 2020 - 10:48
KABUL (Pajhwok): Former senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak has been gunned down in Kabul, an official said on Monday.
Police spokesman Firdos Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News the ex-lawmaker was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Qala-i-Wazir area on Sunday evening.
He said armed men were involved in the attack on Hotak, and that police had launched an investigation into the incident.
sa/mud
Related Article
- 543 reads
Add new comment