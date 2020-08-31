Pajhwok Services

Ex-senator Hassan Hotak shot dead in Kabul

Security & Crime

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 31, 2020 - 10:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Former senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak has been gunned down in Kabul, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Firdos Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News the ex-lawmaker was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Qala-i-Wazir area on Sunday evening.

He said armed men were involved in the attack on Hotak, and that police had launched an investigation into the incident.

