Flood, coronavirus victims set to get assistance

Health

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 31, 2020 - 12:49

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Australian-based Afghans are collecting assistance for victims of recent flash floods and coronavirus in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

Abdul Ghafar Akbari, who lives in Melbourne, said he had been collecting the aid along with other compatriots in Australia.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the Afghans abroad were collecting cash and other forms of assistance for their needy and deserving compatriots.

Akbari said the Melbourne-based Afghans had collected clothes, thousands of pairs of shoes, healthcare and other tools that would be sent to Afghanistan.

He added one container of different items was ready for dispatch to Afghanistan, including 11 ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

The assistance would be distributed to the needy people in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces. Some of the goods will be provided to students.

About 320 textbooks and 40 laptops were also included in the aid for the students of Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University in eastern Kunar province.

sa/mud

